CMLL Responds Strongly to AAA's Acquisition by WWE

The WWE acquisition of AAA sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, and CMLL has responded.

At WrestleMania 41, WWE officially announced the acquisition of the legendary Mexican promotion. Prior to this, it was reported that the two companies were planning a crossover event, but just hours before the Las Vegas supershow, WWE revealed it had acquired Lucha Libre AAA.

During the WrestleMania 41 pre-show, Michael Cole was joined by Triple H, AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña, and performers from both promotions, including Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and Vikingo to make the historic announcement. It was confirmed that NXT x AAA Worlds Collide will take place on June 7th at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

After the announcement, Triple H shared his thoughts on social media:

“A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. @luchalibreaaa has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many @WWE Superstars. This partnership will ensure that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico.”

He also thanked Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from @TKOGrp for making the acquisition possible.

“Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here 🔥”

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) responded to the unexpected acquisition with a heartfelt statement that underscored its unwavering commitment to preserving the spirit of traditional Mexican wrestling. On the April 25th episode of Viernes Espectacular, CMLL opened the broadcast with a powerful declaration that resonated with fans:

“Mientras exista la Arena México, La Lucha Libre no morirá jamás.”

(“As long as Arena Mexico exists, Lucha Libre will never die.”)

Arena México, often hailed as the "Cathedral of Lucha Libre," is an iconic indoor arena located in the Colonia Doctores neighborhood of Mexico City. It remains the heart and soul of CMLL, continuing to serve as the organization's headquarters and the epicenter of Lucha Libre culture.