WWE Files Trademark for New Ring Name "Jin Tala"

WWE has recently applied for the trademark rights to a new ring name, “Jin Tala.” The application was filed on April 25 under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark application describes a wide range of entertainment services, including:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality-based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

It is currently unclear who will be using the name “Jin Tala.”