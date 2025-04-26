×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan Capture Vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Wrestling Redzone

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan Capture Vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Wrestling Redzone

In a thrilling main event at NJPW Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima on Saturday, Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan emerged as the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. They defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI to capture the titles, which had been vacated following the departure of Jeff Cobb from the promotion. The victory marked a major achievement for Newman and Great-O-Khan, as Newman secured the pin on YOSHI-HASHI after executing his signature move, the Prince's Curse.

This title win sets the stage for an exciting clash at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4, where Goto will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Newman.

Following the match, the newly crowned champions were confronted by Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi, who issued a challenge for a future title bout. Great-O-Khan accepted on behalf of his team. Earlier in the night, Ishii and Taichi defeated Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito in a hard-fought semi-main event.

This marks Great-O-Khan’s fourth IWGP Tag Team title reign. He previously captured the titles twice alongside Cobb, once with HENARE, and now with Newman. In addition to his tag team success, Great-O-Khan is currently a double champion in NJPW, holding the TV title as well.

The full results from NJPW Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima were as follows:

  • IWGP Tag Team Championships: Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI to win the vacated titles

  • Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito

  • EVIL, Ren Narita & SANADA defeated David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd

  • Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji defeated Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura

  • El Desperado, El Phantasmo & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Francesco Akira, Jakob Austin Young & Templario

  • SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH defeated Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.

  • Katsuya Murashima defeated Daiki Nagai

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNT

#collision

TNA Rebellion Pre-show

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 7:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

TNA Rebellion

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy