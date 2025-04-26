Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan Capture Vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Wrestling Redzone

In a thrilling main event at NJPW Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima on Saturday, Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan emerged as the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. They defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI to capture the titles, which had been vacated following the departure of Jeff Cobb from the promotion. The victory marked a major achievement for Newman and Great-O-Khan, as Newman secured the pin on YOSHI-HASHI after executing his signature move, the Prince's Curse.

This title win sets the stage for an exciting clash at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4, where Goto will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Newman.

Following the match, the newly crowned champions were confronted by Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi, who issued a challenge for a future title bout. Great-O-Khan accepted on behalf of his team. Earlier in the night, Ishii and Taichi defeated Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito in a hard-fought semi-main event.

This marks Great-O-Khan’s fourth IWGP Tag Team title reign. He previously captured the titles twice alongside Cobb, once with HENARE, and now with Newman. In addition to his tag team success, Great-O-Khan is currently a double champion in NJPW, holding the TV title as well.

The full results from NJPW Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima were as follows: