JBL Recalls Awkward Moment with Freddie Prinze Jr. Backstage at WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield shared an awkward backstage moment when he unintentionally disrespected actor-turned-wrestling writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL recalled how his love for Scooby-Doo led to a misunderstanding with Prinze Jr., who joined WWE’s creative team in 2008.

“When Freddie first came in, I’m a big fan of Scooby-Doo, and I called him ‘Scooby-Doo’ every time he came in,” JBL said. “But I called him Scooby-Doo as a term of endearment. He later said, ‘That guy wouldn’t even give me the respect of my name,’ he thought I was just messing with him.”

JBL explained that he meant no disrespect, as the nickname was born from admiration, not mockery. Prinze Jr. joined WWE’s writing team in 2008, contributing to the company until his first departure in February 2009, before returning in 2010 and again in 2012.

