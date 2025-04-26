John Cena Joins NFL Draft Coverage, Introduces Patriots’ Third-Round Pick

John Cena, the new Undisputed WWE Champion, made a video appearance during night two of the 2025 NFL Draft. He joined actor Idris Elba in ESPN and NFL Network's coverage, introducing the New England Patriots' third-round pick.

Despite dealing with the aftermath of WrestleMania 41, Cena participated in a video segment that featured the Patriots' selection of Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

A native of West Newbury, Massachusetts, Cena’s connection to the Patriots, who play in nearby Foxborough, was highlighted.

The Patriots had already selected four offensive players in the first two days of the draft.

Cena, who defended his title on WWE SmackDown just days after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, will face Randy Orton at next month's Backlash event for his first title defense.

