×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Joins NFL Draft Coverage, Introduces Patriots’ Third-Round Pick

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
John Cena Joins NFL Draft Coverage, Introduces Patriots’ Third-Round Pick

John Cena, the new Undisputed WWE Champion, made a video appearance during night two of the 2025 NFL Draft. He joined actor Idris Elba in ESPN and NFL Network's coverage, introducing the New England Patriots' third-round pick.

Despite dealing with the aftermath of WrestleMania 41, Cena participated in a video segment that featured the Patriots' selection of Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

A native of West Newbury, Massachusetts, Cena’s connection to the Patriots, who play in nearby Foxborough, was highlighted.

The Patriots had already selected four offensive players in the first two days of the draft.

Cena, who defended his title on WWE SmackDown just days after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, will face Randy Orton at next month's Backlash event for his first title defense.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 26th at 8:00 PM

Airing on USA Network / Netflix

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion Pre-show

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 7:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

TNA Rebellion

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy