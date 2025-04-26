Zelina Vega Claims First-Ever Singles Championship on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega made history tonight on WWE SmackDown by capturing her first-ever singles championship with a major victory over Chelsea Green.

In a thrilling match for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, Vega stunned the WWE Universe by overcoming Green, with the chaotic final moments adding to the drama. As both Piper Niven and Alba Fyre attempted to interfere, the match took an unexpected turn.

Late in the action, Niven tripped up Vega by the ropes, but the referee quickly caught the move. This sparked further chaos as an argument ensued between the referee, the interference team, and Vega. In a swift decision, the referee ejected Niven and Fyre from ringside. As Vega waved them off, Green saw an opportunity to strike, sending Vega into the ropes. However, Vega reversed the move with a flawless Code Red, securing the pin and the win.

Although Niven and Fyre rushed back to the ring in disbelief, it was too late. Vega had already escaped with the WWE Women’s United States Championship, leaving Green and her allies fuming as Vega celebrated her hard-earned achievement.