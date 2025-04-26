After Nearly Three Years, Aleister Black Returns to WWE with a Bang

Aleister Black has made his long-awaited return to WWE, much to the excitement of fans, after months of speculation and teasers. His return to SmackDown was one of the worst-kept secrets in the company, with vignettes airing for weeks hinting at his arrival, although his name was never directly mentioned. Last week, these vignettes confirmed he would be returning tonight—and indeed, he did.

The moment came during a segment featuring The Miz, who took to the ring to voice his frustrations about others getting opportunities he felt they didn’t deserve. He expressed his dissatisfaction with being disrespected, which led to the surprise return of Aleister Black. His return was marked by the iconic NXT theme, setting the stage for his dramatic comeback. Before Miz could get another word in, Black quickly silenced him with his devastating Black Mass kick.

This marks Black's first appearance on WWE television since 2021, though he hasn't competed in a WWE ring since October 2020. His last match saw him lose a no-disqualification contest to Kevin Owens on RAW, before being drafted to SmackDown. Unfortunately, Black would disappear from TV for six months before being released in June of the same year. Now, his return has certainly piqued the interest of fans eager to see what comes next.

