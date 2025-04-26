×
Seth Rollins Delivers Epic Roast to Green Bay Fans at NFL Draft

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
Seth Rollins Delivers Epic Roast to Green Bay Fans at NFL Draft

Seth Rollins, a well-known Chicago Bears fan, made a bold appearance at the NFL Draft in Green Bay on Friday night, stepping right into enemy territory.

The RAW Superstar was there to announce the 56th pick of the NFL Draft for his beloved Bears, but before doing so, he took a moment to roast both the Green Bay Packers and their passionate fanbase.

“Ah, Green Bay, Wisconsin! Is that all you got? Come on, you can be louder than that,” Rollins taunted the crowd. “I know y’all are upset because championship gold looks good in blue and orange. Hahaha! But seriously, Green Bay, we are standing in the shadow of Lambeau Field. And I love Lambeau Field because the king of the north, the best quarterback in the NFC North, Caleb Williams, is undefeated there. Hahaha!”

Rollins wasn’t done yet. “And just in case you’re not familiar with my style, let me remind you: I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth freakin’ Rollins. And with the 56th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the greatest franchise in the NFL, the Chicago Bears, select Ozzy Trapilo Jackal from Boston College. Let’s burn it down and Bear down, Chicago! Hahaha!”

You can watch Rollins’ full promo in the video below:

