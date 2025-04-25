WWE Smackdown Results - April 25, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, The Street Profits, DIY and Motor City Machine Guns battle in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, John Cena and Randy Orton speak out after the events from RAW, Chelsea Green defends her United States Championship against Zelina Vega and more!

The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa, and Tiffany Stratton are all shown arriving at the arena to kick off SmackDown. We are then shown clips from WrestleMania weekend.

The Time is Now plays in the arena and John Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena calls Mark Nash to the ring and makes him redo Cena's entrance like he made him do on RAW. After Nash does the introduction, The Real Last Champion gets ready to say something and Randy Orton's music hits and Orton makes his way out to see what Cena is up to. Orton gets in the ring and asks Cena if Cena knows what he found out and that it's been 25 years since the first time they shook hands. Orton says for 25 years he never changed and he's changed now. Orton says Cena has a void inside him that needs fulfillment. He tells Cena that kids looked up to him and granted more wishes for the kids so that has to mean something to him. He tells Cena that Cena needs to have kids and Cena will be back to who he is meant to be. Cena says how dare Orton come down here under the guise of cheering him up and then parent shaming him. He says the reason he doesn't have kids is because he's spent the last 25 years raising everyone else's kids. He says the real truth, he's been a better parent to all these kids than their parents were. A six year old flips him off and he says he's been policing brats like that for a quarter of a century. He tells the kid not to bring a knife to a gun fight and says that's probably something this kid's loser dad didn't teach him. Orton tells Cena the reason Cena is doing so well is because of the fans. Orton says he's made a lot of mistakes but he can still hold his head up high and still has respect from his peers and says he's here for life whereas Cena is just a guest. Cena says he used to believe that without the fans there is no WWE and he's the only one who has one as he hasn't needed any of these fans because they chant "Let's go Cena, Cena sucks" in the same sentence. This is why the fans mean nothing to him and Orton is just like the WWE fans... everyone's a hypocrite. Cena says it's funny he's an outcast because he's decided to put his energy somewhere else but when the fans bounce between superstars it's ok for them to put their energy in different places. He says this is a toxic relationship and he gets criticized and labelled as an outcast or guest for simply trying to do something different. Orton says he's stupid for thinking Cena would listen to Orton. Orton says wrestling provides for him and his family and that Cena won't ruin wrestling. Cena tells Orton to shut up and says he's already a 17 time champ and Orton is a 14 time champ and when Cena leaves with this title, Orton's number will stand still and his number will start over at one with new belt. He says he's going to erase three generations of Orton's family when he leaves with this belt. Orton wants to fight Cena right now for his belt and Cena says no. Cena says he's said no to save Orton's ass. Cena says there should be a match between them but not here and suggests it happens at Backlash. He tells Orton to make sure he's at his best because when Orton fails he'll have no excuses. Cena throws the title at Orton and then attacks him. Cena goes to smoke Orton with the belt but Orton dodges it and RKO's Cena. Orton grabs the belt and poses on the turnbuckles to end the segment.

Match 1: Los Garza (Angel & Berto) w/Santos Escobar -vs- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

Axiom and Berto lock up and Axiom takes down Berto with a headscissor and Frazer is tagged in. Berto is double teamed and Angel is as well and they're sent out of the ring. Frazer and Axiom suicide dive out onto Los Garza and then Frazer follows up with a flip over the ropes onto Los Garza and Axiom moonsaults out on them. Frazer covers Berto for a quick one count and tags in Axiom. Angel is blind tagged in and Angel sends Axiom out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

Berto has Axiom in a stretch submission when we come back and Axiom punches his way out of it. Axiom takes out Angel on the apron and dodges Berto and tags Frazer. Frazer flies around the ring and takes down Berto. Frazer hits a Senton and covers Berto for a two count. Frazer is kicked down and Angel is tagged in. Angel kicks Frazer and covers for a near fall. Berto is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed by Los Garza. Frazer is hit with an MTY and Berto moonsaults onto Frazer and covers him until Axiom breaks the pin. Angel and Axiom are tagged in and they trade punches in the middle of the ring. Angel gets on the top rope and Axiom kicks him and climbs the ropes too. Frazer blind tags and Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and gets the win.

Winners: Fraxiom

DIY is seen backstage getting ready for their match and we are told Tiffany Stratton will be up next.

We come back from a commercial and it's Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton gets on the mic and asks what time it is. She then talks about her WrestleMania match. She says there were moments she doubted herself but she prevailed and is still the champion. She says she's been told a lot that she's the next Charlotte Flair but everyone's wrong because there is only one Tiffany Stratton. Jade Cargill's music hits and she comes out. Cargill says she'll give credit where it's due and her match with Charlotte was impressive but all it's done is made Stratton's target bigger. Cargill says she came to the WWE for everyone to see that she's here to be a champion. Cargill says Stratton can't say she's the best unless she's faced Cargill. Stratton suggests they battle right now and we cut to commercial.

Match 2: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Jade Cargill

We get the bell and then women lock up. Cargill slams down Stratton and Stratton runs at Cargill and gets her in a headlock. Cargill knocks down Stratton with a shoulder check, Stratton rolls up Cargill for a one count. Stratton goes to shake Cargill's hand and uses it as an opportunity for a cheap shot. Cargill takes down Stratton with an armdrag. Cargill gets Stratton on her shoulders and Stratton counters with an armdrag. Cargill hits a back breaker on Stratton and Stratton trips her up. Cargill connects with a spinebuster on Stratton and covers her for a two count. Cargill takes her down with another spinebuster and covers for a two count. Stratton rolls up Cargill and hits Cargill with a spinebuster and covers Cargill for two. Stratton hits Cargill with a handspring elbow and covers for two. Cargill is kicked in the corner and Stratton hits another handspring elbow and covers for two and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Cargill has Stratton in a headlock and Stratton punches her way out of the hold. Cargill boots down Stratton and both women are laid out. Stratton and Cargill trade kicks and punches and Stratton hits a rolling Senton and trips while trying for her moonsault. Stratton goes for an Alabama Slam and Cargill counters with a powerbomb and covers Stratton for two. Stratton double kicks Cargill and covers for two. On the top rope, Cargill superplexes Stratton and Stratton rolls out of the ring and Naomi runs down and attacks Cargill causing a DQ.

Winner by DQ: Jade Cargill

After the match, Naomi brutalizes Cargill and throws her face first into the ringposts. Stratton gets in the ring and Naomi runs out of the ring. Out of nowhere, Nia Jax runs out and knocks down Stratton. Jax and Naomi stare at each other and Jax continues to beat down Stratton. Jax hits The AnNIAlator on Stratton and then poses with Stratton's belt.

DIY is shown warming up backstage.

Our new United States Champion, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa make their way out to the ring. Sikoa gets on the mic and gives Fatu a champion's introduction. He says at WrestleMania everyone saw what Sikoa already knew - that Fatu is the future of the company. He says no one in the family wanted Fatu in the WWE except him. He says he made it all happen and he's the reason Fatu is the champion and Fatu is only here because of him. Fatu steals the mic from Sikoa and tells him to not get it twisted. He says he told Sikoa he's winning the title and bringing it back to the family whether it was with Sikoa or not. He says the title makes him a menace to society and the most wanted. LA Knight makes his way out and he tells Fatu that he dropped Fatu but Fatu still beat him. He tells Fatu he wants his rematch and he wants it right now. Drew McIntyre's music plays and McIntyre comes out to crash this party. He says it's hard being a tall, jacked, handsome man like him and that's why he's experienced obstacles professionally. He thanks Damian Priest for allowing him to embarrass Priest in front of his family. McIntyre says he wanted to challenge Cena but Orton beat him to it. McIntyre says he wants to fight the baddest dog in the yard. He tells Fatu he wants to fight him. Knight cracks a joke and McIntyre tells him the only joke around here was his US Title run. Knight says he would say McIntyre's last title run was a joke but he can't remember it. Knight says if McIntyre thinks he deserves a title shot to come in the ring and take it from Knight. Nick Aldis comes out and says a McIntyre -vs- Knight match tonight will take place and the winner is Fatu's next challenger.

Byron Saxton talks to Zelina Vega before her match. Vega says she wants to bring Latino Heat to her match tonight and she won't stop until she has the title around her waist.

Match 3 - Women's United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green(c) w/The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) -vs- Zelina Vega

Green tries to attack Vega who is able to dodge Green. The women trade holds and Vega takes down Green and covers her for two. Vega trips Green but then Niven and Alba distract Vega. Green dropkicks Vega off the apron and Niven and Fyre assault Vega while Green has the ref distracted and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Green and Vega are on the top rope. Green has Vega on her shoulders and Vega counters and hits a German suplex off the top rope on Green. Vega clotheslines Green and elbows her. Vega knees Green in the corner and climbs the ropes and hits a top rope meteora on Green and covers for a near fall. Fyre gets on the apron distracting Vega allowing Green to try to hit The Unpretther. Vega hits a codebreaker. Niven and Fyre try getting involved and get ejected. Vega hits the Code Red on Green and gets the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's United States Champion: Zelina Vega

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz are backstage with the Andre the Giant Trophy. The Miz says it's why he sacrificed himself for Hayes to win because Hayes will go down as the best. He presents Hayes with a present. A gold necklace with Andre the Giant's face on it. Hayes says when he wears this he's the 10th Wonder of the World. The Miz tells Hayes to enjoy his moment and he goes out to the ring to make his.

The Miz is in the ring when we get back from commercial break. He says since 2007 he's been a staple at WrestleMania except that wasn't the case this year. He reminds the fans he beat John Cena at WrestleMania. He asks what he needs to do? Orton needed an opponent and it wasn't him. Rey Mysterio needed a replacement and it wasn't him. He's sick of people showing up that are lesser than him and getting opportunities that he doesn't get. He says he's The Miz and he is... and the lights go out. Aleister Black makes his return to WWE and makes his way to the ring and flips over the ropes and sits in the middle of the ring in the lotus position. The lights come up and Black soaks in the "Welcome Back" chants. The Miz goes to confront Black and Black strikes down The Miz and sits back down.

Byron Saxton catches up with Bianca Belair. Belair talks about the injuries she got from her WrestleMania match. She says regardless she's proud of the three of them for the match. She says she's focusing on healing when she's back from her injury she has business to handle.

Naomi walks backstage and Nia Jax comes up to her tells her to stay out of her way. Naomi tells Jax she will as long as Jax proceeds with caution.

Match 4 - United States Championship No 1 Contender's Match: LA Knight -vs- Drew McIntyre

At the bell, Knight and McIntyre circle each other. They lock up and Knight is thrown down off of a grapple. Knight heads to the corner to regroup and they lock up again. Knight slaps around McIntyre and they start to fight. Knight gets McIntyre in a headlock and McIntyre powers out of it and shoulder checks Knight. McIntyre slaps Knight and then Knight hits McIntyre with an elbow and a back suplex. McIntyre chops Knight a couple times and Knight starts chopping McIntyre. Knight sends McIntyre out of the ring and Knight goes out to join McIntyre. They fight outside the ring and McIntyre rolls in. Knight punches him from the apron and McIntyre stuns Knight on the ropes. McIntyre slams into Knight sending him off the apron into the barricades. Back in the ring, McIntyre connects with punches and lifts Knight off the mat and hits a brainbuster and covers for two. Knight starts to punch McIntyre and McIntyre kicks Knight down and covers for two. McIntyre and Knight trade chops and McIntyre gets Knight down and stomps the hell out of him in the corner. McIntyre tries to suplex Knight but Knight blocks it so McIntyre clubs him from behind. Knight suplexes McIntyre and chops him and hits a flying forearm. Knight takes down McIntyre and hits a neckbreaker and covers McIntyre for two. McIntyre hits the Glasgow Kiss and hits a futureshock DDT and covers for two. Knight hits a top rope elbow and goes for BFT but McIntyre gets out of the ring. Knight slides out into McIntyre and then slams McIntyre's head into the announce desk. Solo Sikoa runs in and attacks Knight while the referee was tied up with McIntyre. McIntyre goes to hit The Claymore but Damian Priest comes out of nowhere and pulls McIntyre out of the ring.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

After the match Priest beats up McIntyre and hits the South of Heaven on McIntyre through the announce desk. As Priest is leaving, Knight gets into Priest's face. As they argue, Jacob Fatu comes out of nowhere and flies out of the ring onto Priest and Knight. Fatu then starts beating up both Priest and Knight. Priest and Knight are both slammed into in the corner. Fatu hits his moonsault on Knight and hits a hip attack on Priest and then moonsaults onto him.

John Cena walks backstage and R-Truth comes up and tells Cena he's always been his hero and if he needs him Truth is always there for him. Jimmy Uso comes by and tells Truth that Cena is whack. Truth says when he grows up he wants to be the real last champion.

Match 5 - WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Street Profits(c) (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) -vs- DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

All six men are in the ring and DIY attacks MCMG right off the bell. The Profits interject themselves into the action. DIY goes out and grabs a ladder and MCMG kicks the ladder into their faces. MCMG and TSP fight battle in the corner. DIY comes in and start attacking MCMG. MCMG splashes into all four of their opponents in the corner and then take out Ciampa. Sabin tries to fly out onto Gargano but Gargano holds up a chair and Sabin splashes into the chair. On the other side of the ring, Dawkins lays out Ciampa and then Gargano. Dawkins brings a ladder into the ring and Dawkins climbs the ladder and Sabin gets on his back as he climbs. Dawkins gets rid of Sabin but Shelley hits him with a Dragon Screw off the ladder. MCMG take out Gargano, slamming him into the ladder and then MCMG attack Ciampa in the corner. MCMG throw Ciampa into the ladder and then focus on Ford. MCMG push the ladder onto Ford and Dawkins comes in and start brutalizing MCMG. Dawkins tries to splash on both MCMG members. MCMG trip him up and stomp on him as he's tied up in the corner. MCMG missile dropkick Ford and Dawkins is still tied up. DIY slam a ladder into Dawkins and Ford flips over Dawkins and takes out MCMG and DIY. Ford tries to climb the ladder and Ciampa climbs the other side and they start punching each other on the top of the ladder. Gargano starts climbing another ladder trying to grab the belts. Gargano hits a twisting flatliner off the ladder on Ford. Dawkins takes Ciampa off the ladder. Dawkins and Gargano battle on the ladder and Dawkins slams down Gargano from the top of the ladder. Ciampa now climbs a ladder to get the belts. Sabin climbs the other side and Dawkins pushes the ladder over. Ciampa smokes MCMG with chairs and Gargano then hits Shelley with a chair while his neck is wrapped in another. Ciampa hits a brainbuster on Sabin on a chair. DIY then hits Dawkins with a chair over and over again. DIY try to suplex Dawkins onto some chairs, Ford stops it and Dawkins hits a double underhook suplex on Gargano onto the chairs. TSP go outside the ring and get some tables. Ciampa takes out Dawkins but Ford superkicks Ciampa who is on the apron. Ciampa is now seated on Dawkins' shoulders and Ford hits a blockbuster from the ring to the outside taking out everyone. Ford uses a fan's prosthetic leg as a weapon and Ciampa then slams Ford into a ladder. Sabin sets Dawkins on a table and Ciampa slams Ford on a ladder on the other side and sets up a table. Shelley and Gargano battle against the barricade and Sabin comes off the top rope and splashes onto Dawkins through a table on the outside. Ford places Ciampa on a table and flips over the ropes onto Ciampa through a table outside the ring. Ford takes out Gargano and then Ciampa and Ford battle on the apron. Ciampa hits White Noise on Ford off the apron through a ladder. In the ring, Gargano sets up the ladder and Shelley stops him from climbing. Gargano fights off both members of MCMG. Gargano is kicked by both MCMG and MCMG hit Skull and Bones from the ring to the outside sending Gargano through a table. Ciampa climbs the ladder and MCMG move the ladder so Ciampa is now hanging from the ladders and MCMG put a table under him. Dawkins climbs a ladder in the corner and spears Ciampa in the air through a table. MCMG now places the ladder in the middle of the ring and Shelley starts to climb the ladder. Gargano chairs Sabin and then knocks Shelley off the ladder with a chair. Gargano climbs the ladder and Sabin climbs the other side and they punch each other at the top of the ladder. Gargano is knocked down and Ford springboards onto the ladder and knocks down Sabin. Gargano pulls Ford down and climbs the ladder. Sabin climbs the other side and they punch each other. Ford climbs the ladder from the inside and all three superstars punch each other. Ford knocks down Gargano and Sabin and climbs the ladder and gets the belts.

Winner and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits