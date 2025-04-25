Gunther Suspended After Assaulting Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

Adam Pearce has made a decisive ruling regarding the recent chaos on WWE Raw.
Gunther, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has been suspended indefinitely after a shocking outburst the night after WrestleMania 41. Gunther lashed out at WWE commentator Michael Cole, furious over Cole's praise of Jey Uso—the very man who made Gunther submit at WrestleMania. The confrontation escalated when Pat McAfee intervened to defend his fellow broadcaster, only to be viciously choked out by the enraged former champion.
The incident prompted swift action. On April 25, Adam Pearce announced via X that Gunther had been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended from WWE programming. Pearce also confirmed that Pat McAfee is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, live from Kansas City.
Gunther’s future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: his road back to WWE television just became significantly longer.
BREAKING: After his attack on @MichaelCole and @PatMcAfeeShow on #WWERaw, @Gunther_AUT has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/MlXoryvhLJ— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025
