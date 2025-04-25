×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Could Be Bringing Two Fan Favorites Back Together Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
WWE Could Be Bringing Two Fan Favorites Back Together Soon

Former AEW star Rey Fenix made his WWE debut last month, sparking speculation among fans about a reunion with his real-life brother and tag team partner, Penta. Just three months earlier, Penta officially signed with WWE, and now with both brothers under the same company, the possibility of a reunion seems stronger than ever.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE will "absolutely" bring the brothers together on-screen soon. A member of WWE's creative team noted that while both stars have impressed individually, there are plans to build toward a major moment when they reunite. Sapp also mentioned that while both the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" tag divisions could be improved, the blue brand currently boasts a strong lineup of teams.

The last time Penta and Rey Fenix teamed together was on AEW Rampage last July, where they defeated Private Party. Throughout their careers, The Lucha Brothers have claimed tag team gold across Ring Of Honor, House Of Glory, Major League Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Signing with WWE was always a long-term goal for them, and when they reunite, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships will likely be their next mission.

Rare Rookie Photo of Jeff Jarrett Resurfaces After Decades

A nostalgic photo of young Jeff Jarrett from 1986 resurfaces, shared by a fan after a decade-long search, highlighting his early wrestling days before his WWE debut.

— Ben Kerin Apr 25, 2025 03:38PM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Apr. 25th at 8:00 PM

FOX

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on PPV and TNA+

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy