WWE Could Be Bringing Two Fan Favorites Back Together Soon

Former AEW star Rey Fenix made his WWE debut last month, sparking speculation among fans about a reunion with his real-life brother and tag team partner, Penta. Just three months earlier, Penta officially signed with WWE, and now with both brothers under the same company, the possibility of a reunion seems stronger than ever.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE will "absolutely" bring the brothers together on-screen soon. A member of WWE's creative team noted that while both stars have impressed individually, there are plans to build toward a major moment when they reunite. Sapp also mentioned that while both the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" tag divisions could be improved, the blue brand currently boasts a strong lineup of teams.

The last time Penta and Rey Fenix teamed together was on AEW Rampage last July, where they defeated Private Party. Throughout their careers, The Lucha Brothers have claimed tag team gold across Ring Of Honor, House Of Glory, Major League Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Signing with WWE was always a long-term goal for them, and when they reunite, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships will likely be their next mission.