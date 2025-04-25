Rare Rookie Photo of Jeff Jarrett Resurfaces After Decades

A social media user shared a rarely seen photo of a young Jeff Jarrett from his rookie days.
Jeff Jarrett, trained by his father Jerry Jarrett and Tojo Yamamoto, began wrestling professionally at 18. X (formerly Twitter) user @Santa_Vol posted the throwback photo, writing: “I have literally looked for this picture for at least a decade! I thought it was gone forever. I found it in a box of random stuff yesterday afternoon! 14 year old me with J-E-double F when he was a R-double O-KIE! 8/15/1986 Waverly Central football stadium.”
Jeff made his WWE debut in the early nineties, capturing the Intercontinental Championship in 1995 before losing it to Shawn Michaels at In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks. He later joined WCW until its 2001 acquisition, then competed for World Wrestling All Stars and helped launch NWA-TNA alongside his father.
Today, in 2025, Jeff Jarrett works with All Elite Wrestling as Director of Business Development and remains active on-screen.
I have literally looked for this picture for at least a decade! I thought it was gone forever. I found it in a box of random stuff yesterday afternoon!— 🐝Santa Vol 🍊🎅🏈⚾️🏀🐝 (@Santa_Vol) April 23, 2025
14 year old me with J-E-double F when he was a R-double O-KIE!
8/15/1986 Waverly Central football stadium. pic.twitter.com/KtKwRLEBd6
Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX
Apr. 25th at 8:00 PM
FOX
Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM
Airing on TBA
Galen Center, Los Angeles, California
Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM
Airing on PPV and TNA+
N/A
Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Leave a Comment ()