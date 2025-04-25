×
Rare Rookie Photo of Jeff Jarrett Resurfaces After Decades

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Rare Rookie Photo of Jeff Jarrett Resurfaces After Decades

A social media user shared a rarely seen photo of a young Jeff Jarrett from his rookie days.

Jeff Jarrett, trained by his father Jerry Jarrett and Tojo Yamamoto, began wrestling professionally at 18. X (formerly Twitter) user @Santa_Vol posted the throwback photo, writing: “I have literally looked for this picture for at least a decade! I thought it was gone forever. I found it in a box of random stuff yesterday afternoon! 14 year old me with J-E-double F when he was a R-double O-KIE! 8/15/1986 Waverly Central football stadium.”

Jeff made his WWE debut in the early nineties, capturing the Intercontinental Championship in 1995 before losing it to Shawn Michaels at In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks. He later joined WCW until its 2001 acquisition, then competed for World Wrestling All Stars and helped launch NWA-TNA alongside his father.

Today, in 2025, Jeff Jarrett works with All Elite Wrestling as Director of Business Development and remains active on-screen.

