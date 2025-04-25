AEW Adjusts Beach Break Plans: No Live Four-Hour Broadcast After All

AEW's plans for next month's Beach Break are now clearer, and they are slightly different than initially expected.

Rather than a single live four-hour broadcast, AEW Beach Break will be split into two separate tapings. According to Post Wrestling, after reviewing the updated TBS listings and speaking with AEW officials, Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, May 14th, in its regular time slot. Immediately following, Collision will be taped to air on Saturday, May 17th. Both events will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Earlier this week during Dynamite, Excalibur mentioned a four-hour block of live programming for Beach Break, leading many fans to believe the event would mirror AEW's upcoming June specials, Fyter Fest and Summer Blockbuster, which are scheduled as four-hour live events.

Beach Break 2025 will mark the fourth Beach Break-themed night in AEW history, beginning with the inaugural event in 2021. It is also the second consecutive year that the themed event will be hosted in the Chicago area, following last year’s show at the Wintrust Arena.