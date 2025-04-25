5 Memorable WWE TLC Matches to Revisit Ahead of Tonight’s Chaos

With WWE SmackDown set to deliver a rare Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) Match tonight in Fort Worth, Texas, there is no better time to look back at five of the most electrifying TLC matches in WWE history. These chaotic collisions have become the stuff of legend—moments where careers were made, championships changed hands, and gravity was tested time and time again. Here are five TLC matches you may remember well!

1. WrestleMania X-Seven – Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz



This match is often considered not only the greatest TLC match of all time but one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history, full stop. Taking place at Houston’s Astrodome in front of a rabid crowd, the match featured Edge, Christian, Matt & Jeff Hardy, and Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley in a tag team title bout that became an all-out demolition derby. From the wild use of ladders to the iconic spear by Edge mid-air as Jeff Hardy hung from the belts, this match was pure chaos—and pure magic. It was the culmination of their legendary rivalry and set an impossibly high standard for future TLC encounters.



2. SummerSlam 2000 – The First Official TLC Match



Before WrestleMania X-Seven cemented TLC as a household term, it all began here. At SummerSlam 2000, the same three legendary teams collided in what was billed as the inaugural TLC match. At the time, the concept itself felt revolutionary—mixing the Dudleys’ penchant for tables, the Hardys’ love for ladders, and Edge & Christian’s favorite weapon, the chair. The result? A high-impact, chaotic display of tag team brilliance. Jeff Hardy’s ladder leap, Bubba Ray’s massive table crash, and countless brutal bumps made this match unforgettable and proved that TLC was more than just a gimmick—it was a spectacle.







3. TLC 2012 – The Shield vs. Team Hell No & Ryback



In their official in-ring debut, The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) announced themselves to the WWE Universe in the most explosive way possible. Facing off against Kane, Daniel Bryan, and Ryback, the trio showcased innovation and calculated brutality far beyond their years. This TLC match was not about titles, but it became a statement. The match spilled into the crowd, ladders were used with vicious creativity, and chaos reigned supreme. Reigns powerbombed Kane through a table, Rollins fell through stacks of chairs, and the audience witnessed the rise of a group that would soon dominate WWE.







4. TLC 2016 – AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose



Most TLC matches tend to revolve around tag teams, but this WWE Championship match was an unforgettable exception. Styles and Ambrose brought an intense personal rivalry into a TLC environment that elevated every moment. The Phenomenal One was in top form, delivering athleticism and innovation, while Ambrose brought unpredictability and reckless abandon. The moment where Ambrose sent Styles crashing through tables with a flying elbow off a ladder was breathtaking, and the shocking involvement of James Ellsworth—costing Ambrose the title—left fans stunned. This match is remembered not only for its brutality but for how masterfully it balanced action and storytelling.







5. TLC 2009 – D-Generation X vs. Jeri-Show



The team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H entered their first TLC match against a dominant duo in Chris Jericho and Big Show. Jeri-Show had size and cohesion, but DX’s chemistry and experience won out in an intense, methodical TLC match that mixed psychology with physical spectacle. It was historic not just for the win, but because it marked the first time DX captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. The match featured creative use of the environment, including a spot where Big Show used a broken ladder to fend off both members of DX. It was a unique blend of brawling and strategy, making it stand out among the carnage.