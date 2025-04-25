×
SPOILER On Star Reportedly Returning to WWE on Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Aleister Black’s dark presence could once again cast its shadow over WWE, as new reports suggest he is set to make a dramatic return to the blue brand. For weeks, mysterious vignettes have aired on SmackDown, showing cryptic imagery and unsettling visuals that teased the arrival of an ominous figure. These eerie promos concluded with today’s date, pointing toward something—or someone—arriving tonight.

According to PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc), the speculation can now be put to rest, as the return is reportedly that of Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion has been off WWE television since his 2021 release, eventually making his way to AEW under the name Malakai Black, where he led the faction known as The House of Black.

Rumors of his WWE return began swirling after he was spotted visiting WWE headquarters several weeks ago. While nothing was confirmed at the time, fans immediately began to speculate that something was brewing. With his unique presentation, striking presence, and cult following, Black’s re-emergence in WWE has been long awaited by many. Now, it appears the wait may be over.

