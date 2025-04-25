AAA TripleMania Regia 2025 Sparks WWE Involvement Rumors

This year’s AAA TripleMania Regia is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing events on the Mexican wrestling calendar, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. With anticipation building, the combination of confirmed matches and whispers of major surprises is already capturing the attention of fans across the industry.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AAA has raised ticket prices for this year’s show, a noticeable departure from previous years. The price hike has fueled speculation that the promotion may be planning something significant — perhaps even an unexpected collaboration involving WWE talent, following WWE’s recent acquisition of the historic lucha libre organization.

There has been no official confirmation of WWE involvement as of yet, but internal discussions suggest AAA is hoping to secure appearances from high-profile names such as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and even former AEW standouts now under WWE contracts like Penta and Rey Fenix. It remains unclear whether these plans will come to fruition.

Meltzer also pointed out that TripleMania Regia is taking place just three days prior to AEW and CMLL’s Grand Slam Mexico event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 in Mexico City. Although the two cities are far apart, Meltzer does not believe the AAA show will heavily affect ticket sales for CMLL. However, he noted WWE is likely to make a concerted push to dominate media headlines that week — a calculated attempt to steal momentum from AEW’s presence in the region.

Even so, Meltzer acknowledged that CMLL is currently experiencing a strong run, which could play a key role in drawing a robust crowd for AEW Dynamite at Arena Mexico.