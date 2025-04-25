×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jackie Caudle, Wife of Legendary Commentator Bob Caudle, Has Passed Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Jackie Caudle, Wife of Legendary Commentator Bob Caudle, Has Passed Away

On Friday morning, sad news was shared with fans and colleagues alike, confirming the passing of Jackie Caudle, the beloved wife of legendary commentator Bob Caudle.

“I’m always excited to get a call from Bob Caudle, but this morning’s I was not prepared for,” read a post from the NWA Legends account on X. “The voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling called to let me know my friend, his wife Jackie Caudle, had passed away last night.”

The announcement added, “Please keep Mr. Caudle and their family and friends in your prayers. Recently, they’d just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Godspeed!”

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob Caudle, his family, and all who knew and loved Jackie. May her memory continue to bring comfort and strength to those she leaves behind.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Apr. 25th at 8:00 PM

FOX

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on PPV and TNA+

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy