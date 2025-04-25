Jackie Caudle, Wife of Legendary Commentator Bob Caudle, Has Passed Away

On Friday morning, sad news was shared with fans and colleagues alike, confirming the passing of Jackie Caudle, the beloved wife of legendary commentator Bob Caudle.

“I’m always excited to get a call from Bob Caudle, but this morning’s I was not prepared for,” read a post from the NWA Legends account on X. “The voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling called to let me know my friend, his wife Jackie Caudle, had passed away last night.”

The announcement added, “Please keep Mr. Caudle and their family and friends in your prayers. Recently, they’d just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Godspeed!”

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob Caudle, his family, and all who knew and loved Jackie. May her memory continue to bring comfort and strength to those she leaves behind.