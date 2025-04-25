Latest Update on Travis Scott's Potential WWE In-Ring Debut

After making waves at both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, rap superstar Travis Scott could be stepping into a WWE ring for an official debut later this year.

Earlier this week, Cory Hays reported that there has been internal discussion about a potential tag team match involving Scott and John Cena, possibly taking place in 2025. Adding further fuel to the speculation, Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about the rumored pairing of Cena and Scott taking on Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny. Meltzer noted, "There have already been reports of Scott & Cena doing a tag team match. The theory was Bad Bunny would be on the other side. Rhodes would make the most sense as the partner but that aspect was not confirmed to us past the idea that if it is done, they would need a wrestler of the level of Cena on the face side."

Tensions between Scott and Rhodes already have history, as Rhodes suffered a legitimate busted eardrum and a black eye after Scott slapped him during the dramatic Elimination Chamber segment that involved Cena, The Rock, and Scott. Rhodes later managed to retaliate slightly by delivering a Cross Rhodes to Scott at WrestleMania 41. However, Scott's interference ultimately contributed to Cena capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The excitement surrounding Scott’s future in WWE grew even stronger this week when The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and shared that Scott, a Houston native, plans to train for in-ring competition with Booker T. The Rock mentioned that he was uncertain whether Scott's training has officially begun.

At the post-WrestleMania 41 Night Two press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke highly of Scott’s passion for WWE, comparing him to fellow musician Bad Bunny. When asked directly if fans would see Scott compete inside a WWE ring, Levesque responded by saying that people will have to tune in and see.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.