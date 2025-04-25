WWE SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania 41 Fallout, TLC Title Match, and Major Developments

The energy from WrestleMania 41 is still pulsing through WWE, and tonight, the action continues with a highly anticipated episode of SmackDown.

Broadcasting live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c on USA Network for U.S. audiences and streams internationally on Netflix. As the blue brand gears up for another explosive night, fans can expect a mix of high-stakes matches and dramatic fallout from the biggest event of the year.

One major highlight set for tonight is a thrilling TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, will defend their titles against two formidable teams: Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, and DIY, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. With tables, ladders, and chairs all legal, the atmosphere promises to be nothing short of chaotic.

In addition to this title clash, the WWE Universe will witness the next chapter in Cody Rhodes’ journey following his heartbreaking Undisputed WWE Championship loss at WrestleMania 41. Emotions will surely run high as Rhodes addresses his future.

Also on the agenda, fans will see the aftermath of Tiffany Stratton’s successful title defense, Jacob Fatu’s impressive capture of the United States Championship, and much more. With so many stories still unfolding, tonight’s SmackDown is not one to miss.