Cody Rhodes Spotted Taking Family Break After WWE WrestleMania 41 Loss

Cody Rhodes lost the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to John Cena during WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the loss, Rhodes was noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw, sparking widespread speculation among fans about his immediate future and whether he would be taking some time away from the ring.

At this point, it remains uncertain whether Rhodes will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, leaving fans eager for any update regarding his status.

During a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, it was revealed that Rhodes has been spending time with his family. TC shared an inside update with listeners, saying, “I know exactly where Cody was earlier this week and this is a shoot, he was in Hollywood Studios in Florida with his family at the theme parks, traveling, going on rides, and taking it all in as a father to his daughter. I happen to have somebody down there that ran up and got a selfie with him. So I know for a fact he was with his family enjoying some well-deserved time off.”