Backstage Update on Alexa Bliss and Her WWE Return Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Alexa Bliss has been off WWE television for nearly two months, following her surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. While her return generated buzz, she has yet to reappear in any ongoing storyline. The last time she stepped into the ring was during the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Over WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Bliss was spotted in town, fueling speculation about when she might re-emerge on television. According to PWInsider.com, “She is not hurt and is just waiting for her WWE creative to kick off. The belief is she’ll be leading The Wyatt Sicks.”

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also previously noted that the expectation remains that Bliss will return alongside the long-teased debut of The Wyatt Sicks faction. However, there is still no confirmed timeline for when the group will make their official arrival on WWE programming.

