“I Love That Character”: Saraya Reflects on Paige and Teases WWE Comeback

During a recent interview with Andro Mammo, former WWE and AEW star Saraya—known to many fans by her WWE ring name Paige—opened up about the possibility of reviving the beloved character that helped launch her career.

Reflecting on her time as Paige, Saraya spoke with passion about the persona that earned her a massive fan following during her WWE run. “I would take Paige again. Yeah,” she said. “I love that character… the music… she was a badass.”

The Paige character stood out during her WWE career thanks to its bold, edgy presentation. Often described as the “anti-diva,” she brought a unique look and intensity to the ring, quickly becoming a standout performer. She held both the NXT Women’s Championship and WWE Divas Championship, and her arrival on the main roster sparked immediate impact.

Saraya went on to compare her WWE persona to the version of herself that fans saw in All Elite Wrestling. In AEW, she performed under her real name and embraced a more villainous role. “Saraya was a different character,” she explained. “More of a chicken sh*t heel… fun, but I preferred Paige.”

Though she enjoyed elements of her AEW run, Saraya made it clear that Paige still holds a special place in her heart. She even floated the idea of a creative blend if she returns to wrestling again. “If I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya,” she said.

For fans hoping to see Saraya back in the ring, it seems she has not closed the door—and if a return happens, it may just come with some familiar flair.