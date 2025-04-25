×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Joe Hendry Expected to Join WWE Full-Time by End of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Joe Hendry Expected to Join WWE Full-Time by End of 2025

Joe Hendry could soon become a full-time WWE Superstar by the end of 2025, following his recent high-profile appearances with the company.

After previously appearing at NXT events and entering the 2025 Royal Rumble, the TNA World Champion made headlines again at WrestleMania. Hendry, revealed as Randy Orton’s mystery opponent, received a strong reaction from the Las Vegas crowd, sparking expectations for more WrestleMania appearances in his future.

Similar to Jordynne Grace’s transition to WWE in 2024, it is heavily rumored that Hendry’s move from TNA to WWE is only a matter of time.

On Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass podcast, WrestleVotes discussed the possibility of WWE buying out Hendry’s contract:

Joey said, “I do. I’d be surprised if he was a TNA contracted talent much throughout the year of 2025. I would imagine he will be a mainstay soon. They are already doing his merch and they put him in the spot with Randy, means they like him enough. I think he becomes a WWE Superstar before long.”

TC from WrestleVotes added that Hendry is highly trusted backstage, praising how no information about the WrestleMania appearance leaked:

TC said, “The level of trust they have with Joe Hendry was obvious on Sunday when he came out for the match with Randy Orton. Everything I’ve heard is great things from Joe Hendry, he’s very professional backstage, very welcoming with everyone he meets and understands his role as an outsider but at the same time one of the boys. He was on Ariel Helwani earlier this week. He knew for an entire week he was going to be facing Randy Orton and for nothing to leak out is a testament to him. […] I think WWE is very happy with the way that it came off that it did.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

TBA, TBA, TBA

Apr. 26th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on PPV and TNA+

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy