Joe Hendry Expected to Join WWE Full-Time by End of 2025

Joe Hendry could soon become a full-time WWE Superstar by the end of 2025, following his recent high-profile appearances with the company.

After previously appearing at NXT events and entering the 2025 Royal Rumble, the TNA World Champion made headlines again at WrestleMania. Hendry, revealed as Randy Orton’s mystery opponent, received a strong reaction from the Las Vegas crowd, sparking expectations for more WrestleMania appearances in his future.

Similar to Jordynne Grace’s transition to WWE in 2024, it is heavily rumored that Hendry’s move from TNA to WWE is only a matter of time.

On Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass podcast, WrestleVotes discussed the possibility of WWE buying out Hendry’s contract:

Joey said, “I do. I’d be surprised if he was a TNA contracted talent much throughout the year of 2025. I would imagine he will be a mainstay soon. They are already doing his merch and they put him in the spot with Randy, means they like him enough. I think he becomes a WWE Superstar before long.”

TC from WrestleVotes added that Hendry is highly trusted backstage, praising how no information about the WrestleMania appearance leaked:

TC said, “The level of trust they have with Joe Hendry was obvious on Sunday when he came out for the match with Randy Orton. Everything I’ve heard is great things from Joe Hendry, he’s very professional backstage, very welcoming with everyone he meets and understands his role as an outsider but at the same time one of the boys. He was on Ariel Helwani earlier this week. He knew for an entire week he was going to be facing Randy Orton and for nothing to leak out is a testament to him. […] I think WWE is very happy with the way that it came off that it did.”