"That Was Killer" – Steve Austin Praises IYO SKY After WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
WWE WrestleMania 41 was a career-defining night for IYO SKY, and her performance earned the admiration of none other than WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Following her successful WWE Women’s Championship defense in a hard-hitting triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, SKY was met backstage by Austin in a special moment captured on WWE's YouTube channel. Austin did not hold back his excitement, praising SKY for her efforts.

"That fcking match was killer," Austin told SKY. "That was a fcking great match, very physical… Congrats."

SKY, still filled with emotion after her major victory, humbly responded, "I’m so happy, I’m so honoured. Thank you very much. Thank you."

