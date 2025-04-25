×
Drew McIntyre's Viral WrestleMania Tweet Takes Social Media by Storm

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Drew McIntyre's Viral WrestleMania Tweet Takes Social Media by Storm

Drew McIntyre continues to dominate not only in the ring but also on social media, and his latest WrestleMania moment proved just that.

During his WrestleMania 41 match, McIntyre took a shot at Damian Priest with a cheeky tweet: “Bored at work again lol.” The post quickly exploded online, becoming a viral sensation. McIntyre later highlighted the tweet’s success, noting it was the second most-liked post on X within an hour over the last 60 days.

It also became the most reposted WrestleMania content and the most viewed tweet from the event, underscoring McIntyre’s uncanny ability to stir up a storm both online and in the ring.

He summed it up with his signature confidence:
“The numbers never lie, and neither does Drew McIntyre:
– 2nd most liked post on X within the first hour (past 60 days)
– Most reposted WrestleMania content on X
– Most viewed post during WrestleMania”

