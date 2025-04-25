TNA Impact Results (April 24, 2025): Final Show Before Rebellion 2025

TNA Wrestling continued its momentum this week with the final episode of Impact ahead of this Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. The show featured major in-ring action, cinematic chaos at the Hardy Compound, and final words before several pivotal clashes set for Los Angeles.

Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

The night opened with X-Division Champion Moose teaming with JDC to take on Trey Miguel and Ace Austin. Miguel started things off against JDC, gaining early momentum with assistance from Austin. The duo even landed a double superkick in Young Bucks fashion. However, outside interference from Alisha Edwards helped tip the match in The System’s favor. Brian Myers snuck in and landed a finisher while the referee was distracted, giving JDC the opportunity to secure the pinfall victory. Moose, JDC, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards celebrated in the ring post-match.

Jacy Jane defeated Rosemary

NXT’s Fatal Influence made their Impact Zone debut as Jacy Jane, backed by Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, battled Rosemary. Arianna Grace joined commentary for the bout. After withstanding Rosemary’s wild offense and eerie bites, Jane took advantage of outside distractions from Nyx. Rosemary managed to take Nyx out with a spear off the apron, but that opened the door for Jane to capitalize with a discus punch and earn the victory. Post-match, all three members of Fatal Influence assaulted Rosemary until Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee made the save. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then announced a six-Knockout tag match for Rebellion: Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Missa Kate

Tessa Blanchard was in action just days before her Knockouts Championship opportunity against Masha Slamovich. She made quick work of Missa Kate, dominating the match and capping it off by hitting her own finisher followed by Slamovich’s signature Buzzsaw to send a direct message to the champion. After the match, Slamovich attacked Blanchard from behind, locked in a painful arm submission, and left her lying on the floor as her music echoed through the arena.

Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page

In the main event, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teamed with Elijah to face Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page—his two challengers this Sunday. Hendry entered the ring to massive support, though he was visibly favoring his shoulder following recent appearances in WWE. Despite the injury, he fought hard and matched Kazarian’s offense. Elijah and Page exchanged momentum shifts throughout, but the key moment came when Ethan Page refused to tag back in. That allowed Elijah to hit the Highwayman’s Farewell on Kazarian to score the win. Hendry and Elijah stood tall ahead of Rebellion, while Page’s walkout hinted at tension between the challengers.

Additional Segments: