Full TNA Rebellion Card Finalized Ahead of Sunday’s Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
TNA has officially locked in the full lineup for this Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view event in Los Angeles, and a familiar face from WWE’s Hall of Fame will be stepping into the spotlight.

Sean Waltman is set to appear at Rebellion, joining forces with The Rascalz—Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz—alongside Ace Austin as their corner man. The trio will go head-to-head with The System’s Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC. Waltman's involvement was confirmed during Thursday’s episode of Impact after Miguel reached out to Waltman in a backstage segment to bring him in for backup on Sunday.

Another major bout added to the event is Steve Maclin’s first defense of the TNA International Championship. Eric Young issued the challenge to Maclin after last week’s Unbreakable special went off the air, and the match is now officially part of the main card.

Additionally, a six-woman tag team match featuring NXT's Fatal Influence—Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx—against Rosemary, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside will air during the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show.

Below is the finalized lineup for TNA Rebellion:

Main Card (8 p.m. Eastern)

  • TNA World Championship Triple Threat Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

  • TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Sidney Akeem

  • TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

  • TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)

  • TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Four-Way: Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

  • Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

  • Elijah vs. TBA

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin (w/Sean Waltman) vs. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC w/Alisha Edwards)

Pre-show (7 p.m. Eastern)

  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lei Ying Lee, Rosemary & Xia Brookside

