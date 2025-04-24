×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Dynamite Slumps to Lowest Ratings of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
AEW Dynamite Slumps to Lowest Ratings of 2025

AEW Dynamite faced a challenging night this week as viewership dropped to one of the lowest points in the show's history. The latest episode, which aired live coast-to-coast due to scheduling adjustments for the NHL, drew an average of 521,000 viewers on TBS. This marks a steep 16.5 percent decline from the previous week’s audience and stands as the lowest-rated Wednesday broadcast since June 2024.

Ratings in the key 18-49 demographic also took a significant dip, sliding to a 0.14. That figure is down 17.7 percent from last week, representing the lowest rating in that demo since early March. It is also the second-lowest demo number Dynamite has ever recorded on a Wednesday night.

This week’s show had stiff competition, airing directly opposite high-stakes NBA and NHL playoff games. AEW is expected to continue facing similar ratings pressure throughout the spring due to ongoing playoff coverage.

Comparing year-over-year numbers, the drop is even more pronounced. Dynamite’s total viewership is down 23.7 percent from the same week in 2024, while the 18-49 rating has tumbled by a stark 39.1 percent.

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy