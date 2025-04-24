AEW Dynamite Slumps to Lowest Ratings of 2025

AEW Dynamite faced a challenging night this week as viewership dropped to one of the lowest points in the show's history. The latest episode, which aired live coast-to-coast due to scheduling adjustments for the NHL, drew an average of 521,000 viewers on TBS. This marks a steep 16.5 percent decline from the previous week’s audience and stands as the lowest-rated Wednesday broadcast since June 2024.

Ratings in the key 18-49 demographic also took a significant dip, sliding to a 0.14. That figure is down 17.7 percent from last week, representing the lowest rating in that demo since early March. It is also the second-lowest demo number Dynamite has ever recorded on a Wednesday night.

This week’s show had stiff competition, airing directly opposite high-stakes NBA and NHL playoff games. AEW is expected to continue facing similar ratings pressure throughout the spring due to ongoing playoff coverage.

Comparing year-over-year numbers, the drop is even more pronounced. Dynamite’s total viewership is down 23.7 percent from the same week in 2024, while the 18-49 rating has tumbled by a stark 39.1 percent.