WWE Granted $4.2 Million in Tax Credits for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

WWE is set to receive $4.2 million in film tax credits from the state of Nevada for WrestleMania 41 and its associated events. The Nevada Film Office and Governor’s Office for Economic Development approved the credits earlier this month.

The amount represents about 12 percent of the estimated $33.7 million production budget WWE submitted for two nights at Allegiant Stadium and three nights at T-Mobile Arena. Notably, the $4.2 million exceeds half of WWE’s projected local spending on labor and businesses.

Additionally, WWE secured a $5 million site fee from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which was approved back in May 2024.

The report:

According to the WrestleMania application, which is dated early March, the company estimated a total budget of $33.7 million, including:

$2.4 million for Nevada stagehands,

$2.7 million for non-resident “below-the-line” labor,

$17 million for non-resident “above the line” talent,

$5.3 million in Nevada expenditures,

$8.6 million in non-Nevada expenditures, and

$260,000 for Nevada security workers.

WWE estimated their five taped events would hire 450 Nevadans for 22,100 hours. That works out to an hourly wage rate of $121.71.

As for non-Nevadan labor, they estimated 300 “above the line” people — those are the executives, directors, and top-billed performers like John Cena and Cody Rhodes — earning $17 million and 450 “below the line” people working 10,800 hours for $2.7 million.

The $5.3 million in non-labor in-state spending is further broken down:

$3 million on miscellaneous expenses,

$855,000 in freelancer hotel expenses,

$369,000 in hotels for talent,

$323,921 in equipment rental,

$106,000 for catering, and

$40,137 for props, stunts & gags.

WWE requested that talent expenses and building rents budget items be considered confidential and redacted from their otherwise public application. That is a common request granted by GOED. Cumulative spending amounts listed on the spreadsheet suggest around $62,000 was spent on building rent and related expenses.