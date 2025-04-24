Arn Anderson Remembers Steve “Mongo” McMichael After His Passing

Arn Anderson has paid tribute to his former Four Horsemen teammate Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

McMichael died on April 23, four years after publicly revealing his battle with ALS. In recent weeks, he had become unresponsive and had been in and out of the hospital. Doctors had recommended moving him to hospice care shortly before his passing.

Anderson honored McMichael in a heartfelt statement posted by his Arn Show podcast. “Today, the world is less one hell of a man,” Anderson wrote. “A beast on the football field and, as everyone in Chicago knows, a real man’s man!”

He reflected on McMichael’s transition into pro wrestling, noting, “He walked into the world of professional wrestling with little or no formal training... When we made him a Horseman, we found out right away you would never want to meet him in a dark alley if he had ill intentions. But no better guy to go to war with.”

Anderson concluded with a message to McMichael’s family and a light-hearted note to the heavens. “To his family, thank you for sharing him with us... To Mongo, nothing but love and respect. I am honored to have known you. Side note to God: You’re gonna have your hands full with this one!”

Despite his ALS diagnosis, McMichael reached a lifelong goal in 2024 by being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played a key role on the legendary 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears team, widely regarded as having the greatest defense in NFL history.

McMichael later found success in professional wrestling, transitioning to WCW in the 1990s as both a commentator and wrestler. He held the United States Championship during his time with the company.

Ric Flair also shared his own remembrance of McMichael following the news of his passing.