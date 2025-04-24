WWE Cracks Down on Leaked Roast of WrestleMania Clips

Audio and selected video clips from The Roast of WrestleMania have started to appear online, offering fans a glimpse into WWE’s no-holds-barred comedy event. However, WWE is actively working to prevent the widespread circulation of this material.

The debut edition of The Roast of WrestleMania took place over the weekend and has since ignited conversation among fans and insiders alike. The tone of the roast, which pushed the boundaries of humor, has led many to question whether some of the jokes went too far.

While a handful of moments have made their way onto social media, particularly on Twitter, WWE has swiftly moved to file copyright claims and have several of these clips removed, signaling their desire to keep much of the event private.

The evening brought out several well-known WWE figures, including Nia Jax, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. Each delivered lines that pushed the envelope, offering a candid and unfiltered take rarely seen in WWE’s usual programming.

The show concluded with Triple H addressing the audience. In a bold response to critics of WrestleMania 41, he ended the night with a sharp and direct message: “F**k off!”