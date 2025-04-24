×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Cracks Down on Leaked Roast of WrestleMania Clips

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
WWE Cracks Down on Leaked Roast of WrestleMania Clips

Audio and selected video clips from The Roast of WrestleMania have started to appear online, offering fans a glimpse into WWE’s no-holds-barred comedy event. However, WWE is actively working to prevent the widespread circulation of this material.

The debut edition of The Roast of WrestleMania took place over the weekend and has since ignited conversation among fans and insiders alike. The tone of the roast, which pushed the boundaries of humor, has led many to question whether some of the jokes went too far.

While a handful of moments have made their way onto social media, particularly on Twitter, WWE has swiftly moved to file copyright claims and have several of these clips removed, signaling their desire to keep much of the event private.

The evening brought out several well-known WWE figures, including Nia Jax, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. Each delivered lines that pushed the envelope, offering a candid and unfiltered take rarely seen in WWE’s usual programming.

The show concluded with Triple H addressing the audience. In a bold response to critics of WrestleMania 41, he ended the night with a sharp and direct message: “F**k off!”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy