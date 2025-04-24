×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bianca Belair Confirms WrestleMania Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
Bianca Belair Confirms WrestleMania Injury

Bianca Belair has officially addressed speculation surrounding an injury she sustained during her recent WWE match, confirming that she did indeed suffer a setback. Fortunately, it does not appear to be a serious issue that will keep her away from the ring for long.

During the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday, Belair competed in a triple threat bout for the WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It was during this high-profile match that concern first arose, with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reporting earlier in the week that Belair may have suffered an injury to a couple of her fingers.

WWE later released a behind-the-scenes vlog from WrestleMania 41 on their official YouTube channel, where Belair confirmed the injury herself.

“I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania,” Belair said, sharing her thoughts moments after the match. “The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”

At this time, it remains unclear whether WWE plans to give Belair any time off to recover.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy