Bianca Belair Confirms WrestleMania Injury

Bianca Belair has officially addressed speculation surrounding an injury she sustained during her recent WWE match, confirming that she did indeed suffer a setback. Fortunately, it does not appear to be a serious issue that will keep her away from the ring for long.

During the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday, Belair competed in a triple threat bout for the WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It was during this high-profile match that concern first arose, with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reporting earlier in the week that Belair may have suffered an injury to a couple of her fingers.

WWE later released a behind-the-scenes vlog from WrestleMania 41 on their official YouTube channel, where Belair confirmed the injury herself.

“I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania,” Belair said, sharing her thoughts moments after the match. “The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”

At this time, it remains unclear whether WWE plans to give Belair any time off to recover.