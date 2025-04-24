Nia Jax Opens Up About Missing WWE WrestleMania 41 and Her WWE Return Mindset

Nia Jax had been on a solid run since making her WWE return in 2023, gaining momentum especially after a strong showing in this year’s Royal Rumble. However, she has not appeared on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber event and ultimately missed out on competing at WrestleMania 41. Jax has now spoken about her absence from WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Jax revealed that she came back to WWE with a refreshed mindset, focused on being true to herself and not overthinking her approach. She shared her excitement about being part of a reinvigorated women's division that includes a wave of younger talent, which she says has allowed her to try new things and reveal more of her in-ring persona.

Jax admitted that missing WrestleMania was tough, but she remains proud of the role she has played in shaping the division’s current state.

“I came back with a different mindset… not giving a f***—like, let’s just go do what I can do, do what I do best… I love the fact that I’m coming back to a different division as well… missing out on WrestleMania really sucks, but at the end of the day… I helped build this.”

Although she remains off WWE television for now, Jax has remained in the spotlight thanks to her controversial remarks about Charlotte Flair’s personal life during the Roast of WrestleMania, which have kept her name trending on social media.