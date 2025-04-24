×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nia Jax Opens Up About Missing WWE WrestleMania 41 and Her WWE Return Mindset

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
Nia Jax Opens Up About Missing WWE WrestleMania 41 and Her WWE Return Mindset

Nia Jax had been on a solid run since making her WWE return in 2023, gaining momentum especially after a strong showing in this year’s Royal Rumble. However, she has not appeared on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber event and ultimately missed out on competing at WrestleMania 41. Jax has now spoken about her absence from WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Jax revealed that she came back to WWE with a refreshed mindset, focused on being true to herself and not overthinking her approach. She shared her excitement about being part of a reinvigorated women's division that includes a wave of younger talent, which she says has allowed her to try new things and reveal more of her in-ring persona.

Jax admitted that missing WrestleMania was tough, but she remains proud of the role she has played in shaping the division’s current state.

“I came back with a different mindset… not giving a f***—like, let’s just go do what I can do, do what I do best… I love the fact that I’m coming back to a different division as well… missing out on WrestleMania really sucks, but at the end of the day… I helped build this.”

Although she remains off WWE television for now, Jax has remained in the spotlight thanks to her controversial remarks about Charlotte Flair’s personal life during the Roast of WrestleMania, which have kept her name trending on social media.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy