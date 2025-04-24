After WWE WrestleMania 41 Criticism, Triple H Tells Detractors to “F*ck Off”

Triple H has once again made his stance clear when it comes to fans who were critical of WrestleMania.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, the WWE Chief Content Officer stirred controversy during several interviews, expressing frustration with fans who overanalyze the product. He candidly remarked that he wished he could tell those critics to “f*ck off” and simply “be a fan.”

Despite the massive scale of WrestleMania 41, the event failed to match the acclaim of the previous year. The main event featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena drew particular criticism, with fans unimpressed by the flat ending and disappointed by The Rock’s absence. Several other matches were also seen as underwhelming for what is supposed to be WWE’s biggest annual spectacle.

After the event concluded, a private Roast in Las Vegas hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe featured Triple H making an unfiltered appearance. Although recording was not allowed, clips from the night eventually surfaced online. During his closing remarks, Triple H had a blunt message:

“I just want to thank all of you guys, it’s been a hell of a week. It’s been a hell of a week, we’ve had a blast. Hope everybody was entertained. This was a lot of fun, I’ve been back there and laughed my ass off. The truth is, hopefully everybody had a blast at WrestleMania weekend. And if you didn’t, I’ve got two words for ya, f*ck off.”

