Brie Bella Says WWE Has Not Called About a Return Yet

Brie Bella is open to making a WWE comeback, but so far, the call has not come.

Nikki Bella made her return earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. Since then, both sisters have teased more possible appearances, with Nikki even hinting she might compete at Evolution 2—though WWE has yet to officially announce the event. Brie has also shown interest in stepping back into the ring, but emphasized that she is currently happy with her life and family.

On this week’s episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the Bella Twins spoke with Nia Jax. Nikki floated the idea of bringing back a WrestleMania Battle Royal, including both men’s and women’s matches—or even an intergender one. Nia agreed, saying the gear, glam, and spotlight are big parts of the excitement for fans and talent alike.

Brie chimed in with her own creative idea: a lumberjack—or lumberjill—match. She joked that such ideas might earn her a place on WWE’s creative team, but pointed out that WWE has yet to reach out to her. Still, she made it clear she is ready to take the call.

“I always think it is fun when they add lumberjacks, lumberjills, to matches,” said Brie. “Actually that would have been a great one for Tiffany and Charlotte. WWE call me, I’ll join creative… which you know, they have not called, so if you guys want to, call!”

Brie’s last match was in 2022, when she appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble.