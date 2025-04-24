×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brie Bella Says WWE Has Not Called About a Return Yet

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
Brie Bella Says WWE Has Not Called About a Return Yet

Brie Bella is open to making a WWE comeback, but so far, the call has not come.

Nikki Bella made her return earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. Since then, both sisters have teased more possible appearances, with Nikki even hinting she might compete at Evolution 2—though WWE has yet to officially announce the event. Brie has also shown interest in stepping back into the ring, but emphasized that she is currently happy with her life and family.

On this week’s episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the Bella Twins spoke with Nia Jax. Nikki floated the idea of bringing back a WrestleMania Battle Royal, including both men’s and women’s matches—or even an intergender one. Nia agreed, saying the gear, glam, and spotlight are big parts of the excitement for fans and talent alike.

Brie chimed in with her own creative idea: a lumberjack—or lumberjill—match. She joked that such ideas might earn her a place on WWE’s creative team, but pointed out that WWE has yet to reach out to her. Still, she made it clear she is ready to take the call.

“I always think it is fun when they add lumberjacks, lumberjills, to matches,” said Brie. “Actually that would have been a great one for Tiffany and Charlotte. WWE call me, I’ll join creative… which you know, they have not called, so if you guys want to, call!”

Brie’s last match was in 2022, when she appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy