×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence After WWE Roast and WrestleMania Feud Fallout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence After WWE Roast and WrestleMania Feud Fallout

Charlotte Flair took to social media on Thursday with a cryptic message that appeared to be a response to recent commentary surrounding her personal life.

The attention stems from her on-screen feud with Tiffany Stratton leading into WrestleMania, where Stratton referenced Charlotte’s three divorces in a segment that quickly veered off-script. The tension between the two led to a chaotic exchange that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

Further jabs were aimed at Charlotte during WWE’s Roast of WrestleMania, held at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. Although Flair was not present for the event, several jokes at her expense were made during the roast, particularly by Nia Jax. The event, hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and featuring appearances from other comedians and WWE personalities, was not officially televised, but a fan-recorded audio clip of the roast surfaced online on Wednesday, revealing the pointed remarks.

In what seemed to be a subtle reaction to the discourse, Charlotte kept her comments brief and focused on her craft, tweeting:
“IDK. I’m just going to wrestle.”

The message did not mention the roast or her previous storyline with Stratton, but it signaled that Charlotte intends to keep her attention on her in-ring career.

Tweet
Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy