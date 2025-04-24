Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence After WWE Roast and WrestleMania Feud Fallout

Charlotte Flair took to social media on Thursday with a cryptic message that appeared to be a response to recent commentary surrounding her personal life.

The attention stems from her on-screen feud with Tiffany Stratton leading into WrestleMania, where Stratton referenced Charlotte’s three divorces in a segment that quickly veered off-script. The tension between the two led to a chaotic exchange that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

Further jabs were aimed at Charlotte during WWE’s Roast of WrestleMania, held at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. Although Flair was not present for the event, several jokes at her expense were made during the roast, particularly by Nia Jax. The event, hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and featuring appearances from other comedians and WWE personalities, was not officially televised, but a fan-recorded audio clip of the roast surfaced online on Wednesday, revealing the pointed remarks.

In what seemed to be a subtle reaction to the discourse, Charlotte kept her comments brief and focused on her craft, tweeting:

“IDK. I’m just going to wrestle.”

The message did not mention the roast or her previous storyline with Stratton, but it signaled that Charlotte intends to keep her attention on her in-ring career.

