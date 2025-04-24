×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Sees Ratings Boost in Wake of Stand & Deliver Fallout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
WWE NXT Sees Ratings Boost in Wake of Stand & Deliver Fallout

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT brought in an average of 686,000 viewers on The CW, marking a 3.5 percent increase from the previous week. This viewership total is the highest the program has seen since the March 25 broadcast.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT recorded a 0.17 rating, a notable 21.4 percent jump from the prior week. This figure also matches the show's best performance in the demo since the February 25 episode. On Tuesday night, NXT ranked seventh out of 12 English-language broadcast network programs, outperforming all offerings on Fox and surpassing most of NBC’s lineup.

Despite going head-to-head with the NBA playoffs on TNT and NBA TV, as well as the NHL playoffs on ESPN, NXT managed to hold its ground. The major playoff matchups claimed three of the top four spots on the cable television charts.

Comparing this to the same week in 2024, when NXT was still airing on USA Network, the show experienced a 3.8 percent rise in total viewership. However, its 18-49 rating has dropped 15 percent year-over-year, indicating a shift in the show's audience toward an older demographic since moving to The CW.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy