WWE NXT Sees Ratings Boost in Wake of Stand & Deliver Fallout

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT brought in an average of 686,000 viewers on The CW, marking a 3.5 percent increase from the previous week. This viewership total is the highest the program has seen since the March 25 broadcast.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT recorded a 0.17 rating, a notable 21.4 percent jump from the prior week. This figure also matches the show's best performance in the demo since the February 25 episode. On Tuesday night, NXT ranked seventh out of 12 English-language broadcast network programs, outperforming all offerings on Fox and surpassing most of NBC’s lineup.

Despite going head-to-head with the NBA playoffs on TNT and NBA TV, as well as the NHL playoffs on ESPN, NXT managed to hold its ground. The major playoff matchups claimed three of the top four spots on the cable television charts.

Comparing this to the same week in 2024, when NXT was still airing on USA Network, the show experienced a 3.8 percent rise in total viewership. However, its 18-49 rating has dropped 15 percent year-over-year, indicating a shift in the show's audience toward an older demographic since moving to The CW.