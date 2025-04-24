John Cena & Travis Scott Tag Team Match Reportedly Pitched for WWE

After Travis Scott shockingly helped Cena defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 41, speculation kicked into overdrive. During the post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked directly if Scott could return. His response was cryptic but teasing: “Could we see him do more and step in the ring? Just gotta tune in.”

According to Cory of PWNexus, internal discussions are happening: “I’ve been informed that there is a pitch for John Cena and Travis Scott to work a tag team match together at some point this year. Nothing concrete as of right now.” Fellow insider Masked J echoed the report, noting, “Unfortunately, hearing the same info.”

Elsewhere, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry continues to campaign for a match against Cena and hinted that he might not be coming alone. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hendry teased that a major name in music could back him up.

“He’s got Travis Scott in his corner—can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry? Someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott… maybe it’s the same genre. Maybe it happened yesterday. Did the person say I could go to one of their concerts… I’m gonna stop there.”

A Cena and Hendry showdown with music megastars in each corner would be a wild spectacle—but with Cena’s retirement on the horizon, the clock is ticking to pull it off.

