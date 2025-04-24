×
Sidney Akeem Officially Added to Ultimate X Match at TNA Rebellion 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
The lineup for this year's TNA Rebellion pay-per-view continues to grow as another major name has been added to a highly anticipated championship clash.

With the final episode of TNA iMPACT before the big event airing tonight on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+, fresh news has emerged about the upcoming Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship at the April 27 show in Los Angeles, California.

TNA Wrestling has confirmed via social media that Sidney Akeem—formerly known as WWE’s Scrypts—will be stepping into the high-risk Ultimate X match. Akeem made his presence felt during the recent TNA Unbreakable 2025 event, and he will now officially join the field of challengers competing for one of TNA’s most prestigious titles.

“Sidney Akeem has been added to the Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Division Championship THIS SUNDAY at TNA Rebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Galen Center in LA,” TNA stated. “Moose defends against Matt Cardona, El Vikingo, KC Navarro, Leon Slater and now—Sidney Akeem!”

The addition of Akeem brings even more star power and unpredictability to what is already shaping up to be a chaotic and thrilling showdown.

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

