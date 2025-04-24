Stephanie McMahon Believes Logan Paul Could Be a WWE Hall of Famer—Eventually

Although Logan Paul believes he is already worthy of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, not everyone shares his confidence—Stephanie McMahon included.

That said, McMahon, now the host of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ and the What’s Your Story podcast, did acknowledge that Paul could earn a Hall of Fame induction in the future if he stays the course.

During a brief appearance on Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 41 Weekend vlog, she offered an encouraging, albeit measured, take on his potential legacy.

“So, typically, it would take a long time before you’d be [inducted],” McMahon told him. “I know [you’re young], I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success.”

Paul then asked McMahon how important fans are in determining someone’s Hall of Fame worthiness, prompting her to rate it on a scale of 1 to 10.

“10,” she immediately said. “100. But they don’t have to love you. I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me.”

Expanding on her point, McMahon encouraged Paul to embrace his role and the audience's reaction, saying, “You’ve just gotta have fun with it and let them in and shit on them in ways that are creative. It’s great. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”

