Logan Paul Says Steve Austin Rejected $1 Million Prime Deal

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin's memorable entrance during WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday while speaking on his podcast. The moment, which became an unexpected highlight of the show, featured Austin experiencing noticeable difficulties with his ATV.

"Why was Steve Austin having such a hard time driving that ATV? He got stuck on the ramp before he even got out into the ring. Before he went down the ramp, he was stuck on the side of the ramp. Then they backed him up, they moved him around, and then he went down the ramp and he’s ripping it around this thing. I ride ATVs, and I’m like, this guy’s going fast. Sure enough, boom, right into the barricade, and some lady, and there’s a mixed reaction about her reaction whether she got hit a little bit or flopped, but Steve Austin ran into the barricade going way too hard, like, do you think he drank beer before he got on that thing?" Logan recalled.

Paul also revealed an intriguing detail about a potential brand partnership that never came to be, offering insight into a behind-the-scenes pitch involving Austin and Logan’s energy drink brand, Prime.

“Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle and he didn’t do it, so instead he ran a poor woman over with an ATV. I don’t even think he considered it for a second. Imagine if he revealed his face in the Prime bottle and it’s fu**ing Stone Cold. He could have done anything which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year.”

Despite the chaos of Austin’s entrance and the missed business opportunity, Logan appeared more amused than critical, reflecting on the moment with a mixture of awe and humor.