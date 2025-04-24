Report Reveals Two Names WWE Did Not Consider for Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry shocked the wrestling world with a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 – Night 2, stepping into the ring as Randy Orton’s opponent. In a match filled with unexpected tension and excitement, it was Orton who walked away victorious, but Hendry's involvement sent ripples through both fanbases.

Hendry recently opened up during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he shared insight into the moment he first learned he would be participating in the major event. The reveal added another layer of intrigue to what was already one of the most talked-about matches of the night.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, there had been widespread speculation about who Orton would face, with Aleister Black and Rusev both rumored as potential opponents. However, Fightful Select put those rumors to rest, stating that Black was never in serious contention due to WWE’s firm plans for his post-WrestleMania return. Rusev was also not considered a fit, as the creative direction for the match did not align with future plans involving him.

Cory Hays of PWN and Bodyslam first reported that Hendry was Orton’s handpicked opponent, a detail that now resonates strongly following the events of WrestleMania 41.

