Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Responds to Heat Over Missing WWE WrestleMania

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared insights into the behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

He revealed that concerns over Elimination Chamber ticket sales sparked internal discussions about how to inject new energy into WWE programming. According to The Rock, it was Triple H who pitched the bold idea that would ultimately shake up the WWE landscape—having John Cena turn heel by launching a surprise attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The unexpected heel turn by Cena and his shocking alliance with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber created a major stir among fans. The Rock explained that after this dramatic moment, he felt his portrayal as the intimidating “Final Boss” had reached its narrative peak. As a result, he quietly stepped away from WWE television, leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Despite his prominent role in the storyline and fan speculation about a WrestleMania appearance, The Rock did not feature at WWE's grandest event of the year. His absence raised questions and drew criticism, particularly from Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca.

In response to LaGreca’s remarks and to clear the air following his earlier comments on McAfee’s show, The Rock issued a candid message via social media:

“Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview. Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show. P.S., tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us 🥂😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busted Open (@bustedopenonsiriusxm)