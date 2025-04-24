Alan Angels Confirms TNA Exit Following Contract Expiry

Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially announced his departure from TNA Wrestling following the expiration of his contract.

Angels confirmed the news via a social media post on Wednesday, addressing a recent report about his exit from the company. His tenure with TNA began in November 2022 and included a number of memorable appearances, with his final match for the promotion taking place in November 2024.

Reflecting on his time in TNA, Angels shared heartfelt sentiments about the experience and expressed optimism for what lies ahead in his wrestling journey. He made it clear that, despite this chapter coming to a close, his passion for professional wrestling remains stronger than ever.

“The thing about wrestling is no matter how much you love it, it doesn’t have to love you back. Wrestling doesn’t owe anyone anything. Not going to lie, this is a big hit to me. I love TNA. It was an absolute dream to wrestle there under a brand that I have watched since I was little. I love the locker room even more and I’m leaving with nothing but good memories of the friends that I have made there.

I am once again starting over and truthfully I have no idea what’s next, but I will never give up.

Wrestling is my passion and has been since the day I started watching as a 7 year old boy. It’s all I think about every second of every day and I can’t imagine ever not doing it.

Thank you to anyone that ever even watched me on a TNA program and just know this isn’t the end for me.”

While Angels has not yet announced his next destination, he made it clear that he is committed to continuing his career in the wrestling world.