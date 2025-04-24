Jamie Hayter Advances to Owen Hart Tournament Finals, Set to Face Mercedes Mone

Jamie Hayter has officially advanced to the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, securing her spot with a hard-fought win over Kris Statlander in the main event of AEW Dynamite. The bout, held in New Orleans, capped off a competitive semifinal round and sets the stage for an anticipated showdown at Double or Nothing on May 25.

Hayter will now face TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in the tournament finals, with the winner earning a future AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity at All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.

Following Hayter’s victory, Mercedes Mone made her presence known. Emerging onto the stage, she locked eyes with Hayter in a tense staredown that signaled what is sure to be a highly charged encounter in Glendale, Arizona. This upcoming clash will mark the first time the two competitors have ever squared off in singles action.

Mone’s path to the finals saw her claim victories over Julia Hart in the quarterfinals and Athena in the semifinals. Hayter, meanwhile, earned her place in the final match after defeating Billie Starkz and Kris Statlander in her tournament run.

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals for both the men's and women’s brackets are now confirmed. In the men’s division, Will Ospreay is set to battle the winner of Hangman Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher.