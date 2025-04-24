AEW Collision SPOILERS from New Orleans Ahead of April 26 Broadcast

All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the upcoming April 26 episode of AEW Collision at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 23. The episode features several notable in-ring moments, with storyline developments continuing to build toward future confrontations and alliances.

The show began with Swerve Strickland making his way to the ring, but he was interrupted before he could speak. The Young Bucks appeared and announced that his scheduled match was being moved up immediately. Swerve quickly dispatched Blake Christian in under three minutes, only to be blindsided by an attack from the Bucks. Kenny Omega stormed to the ring to even the odds, delivering snapdragon suplexes to both Bucks. They narrowly evaded a V-Trigger before retreating. After the confrontation, Omega and Swerve shared a respectful fist bump.

Toni Storm faced Queen Aminata in a competitive match, with Aminata taking a more aggressive and heel-leaning approach. Despite the back-and-forth exchange, Storm secured the victory.

Max Caster issued an open challenge, which was unexpectedly answered by a hologram. The mysterious figure defeated Caster in a swift match, leaving the crowd in disbelief.

Anna Jay took on an unnamed opponent in a squash match, dominating with ease. Following the match, Penelope Ford made her way out, soon joined by Megan Bayne, who delivered an F5 to Anna Jay to close the segment.

In tornado tag team action, The Cru (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) battled Top Flight in a chaotic brawl. The match included kendo sticks, trash cans, a table, and a moment of comic relief when a bag assumed to contain thumbtacks was revealed to hold Mardi Gras beads instead. The Cru ultimately picked up the win.

Bandido defended his ROH Championship against Dralistico in a high-octane match. Bandido managed to retain his title after a fast-paced and hard-fought encounter.

Rush squared off against AR Fox in singles action. Rush took control and earned the win after a dominant performance.

The main event saw FTR face off against Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. During the match, Roderick spent a portion of the bout selling a knee injury but made his way back into the action. Despite the setback, FTR triumphed in the end. After the match, Adam Cole made an appearance, only to be followed by Daniel Garcia, who entered with a crowbar and menacingly threatened FTR, closing out the night with tension in the air.