Jon Moxley to Defend AEW World Title Against Samoa Joe at Beach Break on May 14

AEW Dynamite is set to bring back its special Beach Break edition, with a marquee title bout officially confirmed for the event.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The announcement follows a significant victory last week where Joe, alongside The Opps, overcame Moxley’s Death Riders. That match ended with Joe forcing Moxley to submit in the Coquina Clutch, solidifying himself as a serious threat to the reigning champion.

With tensions now at an all-time high, Moxley will enter Beach Break with everything to prove, while Joe comes in riding momentum and eyeing gold. The two veterans are poised for a brutal collision where neither is expected to hold back.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is scheduled for May 14, 2025. That same week will also feature a special Beach Break-themed episode of Collision. Additional matches for the show have yet to be announced, but further updates are expected in the lead-up to the event.

Confirmed Match for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break