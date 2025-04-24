×
Big Rematch & More Set for Action-Packed AEW Collision This Saturday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 24, 2025
Big Rematch & More Set for Action-Packed AEW Collision This Saturday

Two big matches have been confirmed for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, including a heated rematch involving FTR.

The announcement came during AEW Dynamite, where it was revealed that FTR will face off against the Paragon's Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. With rising tensions between the two teams, this rematch is set to be intense, and it will also mark the first time FTR will be seen competing under the management of Stokely Hathaway.

In other action scheduled for the evening, Toni Storm will compete in singles competition against Queen Aminata. Additionally, the ROH World Championship will be on the line, as Bandido defends the gold against Dralistico in what promises to be a high-energy title bout. Fans can also look forward to a singles contest between Swerve Strickland and Blake Christian.

The April 26 edition of AEW Collision is shaping up to deliver a packed card, which includes the following:

  • Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

  • ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Dralistico

  • Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

  • Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

