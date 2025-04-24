Big Rematch & More Set for Action-Packed AEW Collision This Saturday

Two big matches have been confirmed for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, including a heated rematch involving FTR.

The announcement came during AEW Dynamite, where it was revealed that FTR will face off against the Paragon's Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. With rising tensions between the two teams, this rematch is set to be intense, and it will also mark the first time FTR will be seen competing under the management of Stokely Hathaway.

In other action scheduled for the evening, Toni Storm will compete in singles competition against Queen Aminata. Additionally, the ROH World Championship will be on the line, as Bandido defends the gold against Dralistico in what promises to be a high-energy title bout. Fans can also look forward to a singles contest between Swerve Strickland and Blake Christian.

The April 26 edition of AEW Collision is shaping up to deliver a packed card, which includes the following:

Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Dralistico

Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)