FTR Reveal New Representation During AEW Dynamite

FTR has officially aligned themselves with a new representative—none other than Stokely Hathaway.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Hathaway made his way to the ring alongside FTR, introducing himself as their new agent. With their recent one-week suspension now lifted, Hathaway wasted no time defending his new clients. He criticized the punishment they received for attacking Tony Schiavone, calling it excessive and inconsistent with past behavior from others on the roster.

Hathaway pointed out several AEW stars who had committed more egregious acts, naming Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and “Hangman” Adam Page among them. He insisted that FTR had been wronged and vowed to have the suspension wiped from their record. He also declared that AEW would be reimbursing the fine levied against the tag team, stating it was unjust from the start.

Making it clear that all business involving FTR must now go through him, Hathaway officially assumed the role of their agent, reinforcing that this new alliance would be the start of a new chapter.

Following Hathaway’s introduction, FTR took to the microphone to address their recent behavior. They told the audience that from now on, they would be prioritizing themselves and their own success. As a demonstration of this new mindset, they called out the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express to join them in the ring. However, the interaction quickly turned hostile, culminating in FTR launching an attack on the veteran tag team.

Their assault was interrupted when Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong rushed the ring to break things up, setting the stage for what appears to be an escalating rivalry.