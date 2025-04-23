Steve “Mongo” McMichael Passes Away at 68 After Battle With ALS

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, beloved by fans for both his football and wrestling careers, has passed away at the age of 68.

The news of McMichael’s death was shared by Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, who played alongside McMichael during their time with the Chicago Bears. According to Payton, McMichael died at 5:28 p.m. ET on Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones, after complications stemming from ALS. He asked that people keep McMichael’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

McMichael’s passing follows a report earlier in the day from WGN News indicating that he had been removed from a ventilator and transferred to hospice care. He had been living with ALS since 2021 and had experienced a number of health challenges, including hospitalization with sepsis and pneumonia in August 2023.

Despite his condition, McMichael reached a career milestone earlier this year when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. Although he was unable to attend the ceremony, his bust was revealed in a heartfelt presentation at his home, attended by his family and former teammates.

A cornerstone of the Chicago Bears, McMichael spent 13 seasons with the team and played a crucial role in their iconic 1985 Super Bowl-winning season. He earned numerous accolades during his NFL tenure, including two First Team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl appearances. His 92.5 career sacks place him second in Bears franchise history. McMichael joins Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, Jim Covert, Mike Ditka, and Walter Payton as members of that famed 1985 Bears team to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Following his football career, McMichael became a celebrated figure in professional wrestling. He worked as a color commentator for WCW before stepping into the ring himself. McMichael made a lasting impression as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen stable and captured the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship during his time with the promotion.

WNS extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Steve 'Mongo' McMichael during this difficult time.